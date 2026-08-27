Nifty eyes positive opening as Asian markets rise after Nvidia results

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 5.50 points, indicating a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 502.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,425.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 August 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 15491.48 crore in August so far, through 26 August 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026, while they were net sellers of Rs 53,957.90 crore in June 2026.

Global Markets:

US stock futures traded 178 points higher on Thursday, signalling a positive start for Wall Street.

Asian stocks advanced for a third straight session, with technology shares leading gains following Nvidia's results.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00% on Thursday. It was the second consecutive hike as the central bank sought to contain persistent inflation and address financial stability risks. The BOK also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.3% from 2.6%.

Chinas industrial profits growth in July slowed to its weakest pace this year, expanding 11.2% from a year earlier, according to National Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday. For the first seven months of this year, profits climbed 17.6% from a year earlier, losing momentum following the 18.7% rate in the first half-year.

Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.21%, the S&P 500 eased 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08%. Investors weighed higher-than-expected headline inflation against Nvidia's earnings, released after the market close.

US inflation remained elevated in July. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.7% year-on-year, unchanged from June and above the 3.6% market expectation. On a monthly basis, the index increased 0.2%. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.3% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $96.22 billion, more than double the year-ago figure. Adjusted earnings stood at $2.22 per share, also ahead of market expectations. Data centre revenue reached $89 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. The outlook was above the average Wall Street estimate of around $104.2 billion. Nvidia also projected around 70% revenue growth for the fiscal year ending January 2028, reinforcing expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure.

Nvidia shares jumped around 4.7% in extended trading following the results. The strong outlook is expected to provide a fresh boost to semiconductor and technology stocks across global markets.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity indices ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels and remained cautious ahead of the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The data is expected to provide fresh clues on the outlook for US interest rates.

IT stocks led sectoral declines ahead of Nvidia's results, which are being closely watched for signals on AI-related spending and the sustainability of the technology-led market rally. Reliance Industries declined 1.44%, adding to pressure on the benchmarks. In contrast, financial stocks and private banks gained, while cement and metal stocks also advanced.

Lower crude oil prices provided some support to sentiment. Brent crude fell below $86 a barrel amid signs of progress towards improving shipping safety through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Nifty 50 fell 126.80 points, or 0.52%, to 24,207.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24%, to 77,472.94. The Nifty touched an intraday high of 24,378.60 before settling below the 24,250 mark.

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