Nifty February futures trade at premium

SBI, HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.10 points or 0.01% to 21,930.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.77% to 15.51.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,019.30, a premium of 88.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,930.50 in the cash market.