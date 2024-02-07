Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,019.30, a premium of 88.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,930.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.10 points or 0.01% to 21,930.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.77% to 15.51.
State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

