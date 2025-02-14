Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Deepak Nitrite Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,972.30, a premium of 43.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,929.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 102.15 points or 0.44% to 22,929.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.40% to 15.02.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Deepak Nitrite were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscribed 62%

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscribed 62%

Board of Bhatia Communications & Retail (I) recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Bhatia Communications & Retail (I) recommends Third Interim dividend

Barometers decline for 8th day; media shares tumble

Barometers decline for 8th day; media shares tumble

Capacite Infraprojects wins contract worth Rs 1,320 cr from NBCC

Capacite Infraprojects wins contract worth Rs 1,320 cr from NBCC

India to increase natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix

India to increase natural gas consumption to 15% in its energy mix

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon