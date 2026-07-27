Nifty hovers near 23,950 mark; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in afternoon trade, tracking positive global cues after reports of a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend eased geopolitical concerns and pushed crude oil prices lower. The decline in oil prices improved investor sentiment, boosting buying interest across most sectors. The Nifty traded near the 23,950 mark.

Barring the Oil & Gas index, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in positive territory.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 636.90 points or 0.84% to 76,692.91. The Nifty 50 index rose 182 points or 0.77% to 23,950.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index advanced 1.23%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,732 shares rose and 1,453 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement dropped $5.49 or 5.67% to $91.29 a barrel.

Gainers & Losers:

Eternal (up 5.95%), Indigo (up 4.76%), Infosys (up 3.79%) and Bajaj Finance (up 3.19%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

ONGC (down 3.14%), HDFC Bank (down 0.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.47%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 0.41%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Canara Bank added 1.35% after the bank reported 2.19% increase in net profit to Rs 4,856 crore on a 4.26% rise in total income to Rs 39,684 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

MosChip Technologies tumbled 8.92% after the company reported a 77.56% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10.92 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operation fell 14.29% YoY to Rs 116.21 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) added 1.52% after the company reported a 27.78% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 426.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 334.15 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 11.93% year-on-year to Rs 5,348.88 crore in Q1 FY27.

Lodha Developers jumped 3.92% after the company reported 103.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 674.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 43.1% YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) jumped 5% after the company reported 37.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 795.95 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 580.85 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income climbed 15.47% YoY to Rs 5,991.95 crore in Q1 FY27.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards rallied 5% after the companys standalone net profit surged 96.89% to Rs 33.59 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.06 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 27.68% YoY to Rs 492 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher production, improved sales volumes, and better realizations in both domestic and export markets.

Global Markets:

European and Asian market advanced as investor sentiment improved following reports of a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend, easing concerns over further geopolitical escalation.

Chinas industrial profits rose 15.1% in June from a year earlier, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, slowing for a second straight month.

In Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened monetary policy for a second straight meeting on Monday as a precaution against renewed inflationary pressures from a potential rebound in oil prices. The move came despite subdued domestic inflation, with core inflationexcluding accommodation and private transport costsedging up to 1.6% in June from 1.4% in May, while headline inflation stood at 1.9%, remaining within the MAS's projected range of 1.5% to 2.5% for 2026

Tensions elsewhere mounted after Ukraine struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which prompted Tehran to accuse Kyiv of a "hostile and criminal act.

Last week on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended near flat on Friday, weighed down by chip stocks, as investors assessed the latest developments regarding the Middle East conflict.

The broad market index added just 0.05% and closed at 7,411.98 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to end at 24,975.82.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 235.60 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,947.25.

The focus now remains on upcoming megacap earnings and the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week.

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