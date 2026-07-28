Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty IT rallies nearly 7% in three sessions as broker upgrade sparks buying

Nifty IT rallies nearly 7% in three sessions as broker upgrade sparks buying

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

The Nifty IT index surged 3.65% to 30,516.05 on Tuesday, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which edged up 0.06% to 24,010.50.

The rally followed a foreign brokerage's upgrade of the Indian IT sector to "Neutral" from "Underweight" and the inclusion of Infosys in its model portfolio.

The index has gained 6.95% over three trading sessions, although it remains down 13.69% over the past year.

Market sentiment was further supported by improved global technology cues as investors rotated out of AI chipmakers into software and IT services companies. US software stocks outperformed semiconductor stocks overnight, boosting sentiment for Indian IT shares. Attractive valuations following the sector's prolonged correction also encouraged fresh buying.

 

Coforge led the gains today, soaring 9.23%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which climbed 4.77%. Mphasis advanced 4.06%, while Persistent Systems rose 3.91%.

Tech Mahindra gained 3.49%, LTIMindtree added 3.29%, Infosys rose 2.98%, and HCL Technologies advanced 2.93%. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) and Wipro gained 2.04% and 1.42%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 51.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 51.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 10.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 10.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak