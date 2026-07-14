Nifty July futures trade at a discount

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infy were top traded contracts

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,022, a discount of 30.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,052.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 158.95 points or 0.66% to 24,052.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 3.53% to 13.75.

HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Infosys (Infy) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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