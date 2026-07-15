Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a discount

Nifty July futures trade at a discount

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX fell 3.49% to 13.27.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,072, a discount of 6.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,078.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 26.45 points or 0.11% to 24,078.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.49% to 13.27.

Patanjali Foods, Union Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 24,050 mark; PSU Bank shares jump

Nifty ends above 24,050 mark; PSU Bank shares jump

Japanese shares extend rally as tech stocks drive gains

Japanese shares extend rally as tech stocks drive gains

China stocks slip as weak economic data outweighs positive signals

China stocks slip as weak economic data outweighs positive signals

Goa Carbon slides as Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7 crore

Goa Carbon slides as Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7 crore

Kirloskar Brothers' UK arm bags 11.7 million order from Saipem

Kirloskar Brothers' UK arm bags 11.7 million order from Saipem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchNifty OutlookRussia Sanctions BillLandmark Cars Share PriceTech Mahindra Q1 PreviewEPFO PF Transfer OptionNew EPF SchemeUpcoming Q1 ResultsInstamart LPG Cylinder Delivery