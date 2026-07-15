Nifty July futures trade at a discount

India VIX fell 3.49% to 13.27.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,072, a discount of 6.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,078.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 26.45 points or 0.11% to 24,078.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.49% to 13.27.

Patanjali Foods, Union Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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