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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Dixon Technologies (India) and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,479.90, a premium of 49.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,430.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 159.50 points or 0.66% to 24,430.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.16% to 11.82.

HDFC Bank, Dixon Technologies (India) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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