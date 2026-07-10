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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX slides 8.30% to 12.25.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,249.90, a premium of 43 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,206.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 244.10 points or 1.02% to 24,206.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.30% to 12.25.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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