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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX climbs 8.38% to 13.28.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,249, a premium of 38 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,211 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 4.10 points or 0.02% to 24,211.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.38% to 13.28.

Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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