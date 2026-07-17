Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Infy, Reliance Inds and TCS were top traded contracts

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,345, a premium of 10.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,334.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 261.55 points or 1.09% to 24,334.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.07% to 13.15.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News