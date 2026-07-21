Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,185 a discount of 2.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,187.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 50.90 points or 0.21% to 24,187.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.92% to 12.60.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sensex settles 238 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,200 mark; VIX slides 2.92

Sensex settles 238 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,200 mark; VIX slides 2.92

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayWho is Kanishka NarayanTata Consumer Products Q1 PreviewCJP Jantar Mantar ProtestMahindra Finance Q1 ResultsUltraTech Cement Stock OutlookUpcoming Q1 ResultsTVS Motor Q1 Results