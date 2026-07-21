Nifty July futures trade at discount
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top traded contract.The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,185 a discount of 2.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,187.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 50.90 points or 0.21% to 24,187.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.92% to 12.60.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST