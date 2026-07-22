Nifty July futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Eternal were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 23,982, a discount of 14.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,996.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 191.45 points or 0.79% to 23,996.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.49% to 13.29.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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