Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,082 a premium of 76.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,005.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 140.10 points or 0.59% to 24,005.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.62% to 13.24.

Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST collections move up around 14% on year

GST collections move up around 14% on year

Markets rebound sharply as GST collections stay strong and crude oil eases

Markets rebound sharply as GST collections stay strong and crude oil eases

Hyundai Motor India sells 51,335 units in Jun'26

Hyundai Motor India sells 51,335 units in Jun'26

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGST Credit ChallengeSensex Outlook for July 2026Nifty Outlook for July 2026AI Driven CyberattackKPIT Tech Share PriceFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling