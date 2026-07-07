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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

India VIX dropped 1.43% to 11.65.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,410, a premium of 11.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,398.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 31.65 points or 0.13% to 24,398.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.43% to 11.65.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 104 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 24,400 level

Sensex settles 104 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 24,400 level

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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