Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 1.43% to 11.65.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,410, a premium of 11.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,398.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 31.65 points or 0.13% to 24,398.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.43% to 11.65.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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