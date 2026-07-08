Nifty July futures trade at premium
India VIX jumped 26.03% to 14.68.The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 23,892.70, a premium of 10.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,882.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 516.65 points or 2.12% to 23,882.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 26.03% to 14.68.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 5:17 PM IST