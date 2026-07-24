Nifty July futures trade at premium
Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy were the top traded contract.The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 23,830 a premium of 62.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,767.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 102.15 points or 0.43% to 23,767.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 4.11% to 14.03.
Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:31 PM IST