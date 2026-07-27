Monday, July 27, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX tumbled 9.76% to 12.66.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,040 a premium of 44.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,995.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 228.50 points or 0.96% to 23,995.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 9.76% to 12.66.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hirect secures its first development order for Vande Metro trainset

Hirect secures its first development order for Vande Metro trainset

Euro currency speculators sharply increase net short position

Euro currency speculators sharply increase net short position

Hirect secures its maiden order for MEMU trainsets

Hirect secures its maiden order for MEMU trainsets

Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest