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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at a premium

Nifty June futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX declined 8.53% to 15.58.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,347, a premium of 104.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,242.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 119.10 points or 0.52% to 23,242.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 8.53% to 15.58.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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