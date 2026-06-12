Nifty June futures trade at a premium

India VIX declined 5.73% to 14.72.

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,714.80, a premium of 91.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,622.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 461.30 points or 1.99% to 23,622.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.73% to 14.72.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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