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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at a premium

Nifty June futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds and L&T were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,930, a premium of 76.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,853.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 231 points or 0.98% to 23,853.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.48% to 14.35.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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