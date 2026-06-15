Nifty June futures trade at a premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds and L&T were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,930, a premium of 76.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,853.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 231 points or 0.98% to 23,853.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.48% to 14.35.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

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