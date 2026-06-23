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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

HDFC Bank (India) Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,810 a discount of 14.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,824.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 278.80 points or 1.16% to 23,824.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.56% to 13.94.

HDFC Bank (India) Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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