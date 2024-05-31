Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vodafone Idea were the top traded contracts.The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 22,703.85, a premium of 173.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,530.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 42.05 points or 0.19% to 22,530.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.76% to 24.60.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vodafone Idea were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
