Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vodafone Idea were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 42.05 points or 0.19% to 22,530.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.76% to 24.60.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 22,703.85, a premium of 173.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,530.70 in the cash market.