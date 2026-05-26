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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank an SBI were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 23,997.20, a premium of 84.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,913.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 118 points or 0.49% to 23,913.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.41% to 16.13.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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