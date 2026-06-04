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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX slipped 2.41% to 15.89.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 23,535 a premium of 118.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,416.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 10.95 points or 0.05% to 23,416.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.41% to 15.89.

HDFC Bank (India), Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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