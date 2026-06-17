Nifty June futures trade at premium

Tata Motors PV, HDFC Bank and Infy were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2026 futures closed at 24,089.90, a premium of 4.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,085.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 96.55 points or 0.40% to 24,085.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.30% to 13.19.

Tata Motor Passenger Vehicle (PV), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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