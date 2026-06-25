Nifty June futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank (India), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded contract.

The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures closed at 24,103.30 a premium of 47.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,056 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 34.35 points or 0.14% to 24,056.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.50% to 13.05.

HDFC Bank (India), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2026.

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