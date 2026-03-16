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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at discount

Nifty March futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 4.60% to 21.60.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,390, a discount of 18.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,408.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 257.70 points or 1.11% to 23,408.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.60% to 21.60.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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