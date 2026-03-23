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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at discount

Nifty March futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX surged 17.17% to 26.73.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 22,497.80, a discount of 14.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,512.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index plunged 601.85 points or 2.60% to 22,512.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 17.17% to 26.73.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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