Nifty March futures trade at discount
NSE India VIX surged 17.17% to 26.73.The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 22,497.80, a discount of 14.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,512.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index plunged 601.85 points or 2.60% to 22,512.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 17.17% to 26.73.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST