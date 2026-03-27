Nifty March futures trade at discount

India VIX surged over 8% to 26.80.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 22,801.70, a discount of 17.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,819.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 488.85 points or 2.09% to 22,819.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term rallied 8.77% to 26.80.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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