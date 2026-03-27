Nifty March futures trade at discount
India VIX surged over 8% to 26.80.The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 22,801.70, a discount of 17.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,819.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index fell 488.85 points or 2.09% to 22,819.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term rallied 8.77% to 26.80.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ministry of Textiles says 96 companies have been approved PLI scheme, total committed investment is Rs 31687 crore
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST