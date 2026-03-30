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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at discount

Nifty March futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

India VIX surged 4.04% to 27.89.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 22,330.10 a discount of 1.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,331.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tanked 488.20 points or 2.14% to 22,331.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 4.04% to 27.89.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and InterGlobe Aviation were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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