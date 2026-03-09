Monday, March 09, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX soared 17.51% to 23.36.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,090.10, a premium of 62.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,028.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 422.40 points or 1.73% to 24,028.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 17.51% to 23.36.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

 

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 24,050 mark

Reliance Retail completes acquisition of 'Pahadi Local' brand

Japanese markets slump, Nikkei dives 5.20%

China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.67%

Euro speculative net longs extend decline

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

