Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slumped 19.07% to 18.91.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,405.70, a premium of 144.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,261.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 233.55 points or 0.97% to 24,261.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 19.07% to 18.91.

Dixon Technologies (India), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

NTPC Green Energy commissions additional 91.6 MW solar capacity at Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy commissions additional 91.6 MW solar capacity at Andhra Pradesh

Cyient rallies after joining hands with Prospecta to unify industrial data

Cyient rallies after joining hands with Prospecta to unify industrial data

Bakebest Foods Private Limited:[ICRA]AA(Stable)/[ICRA]A1+ assigned

Bakebest Foods Private Limited:[ICRA]AA(Stable)/[ICRA]A1+ assigned

United Drilling Tools bags Rs 4-cr ONGC order for specialize casing pipes

United Drilling Tools bags Rs 4-cr ONGC order for specialize casing pipes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance