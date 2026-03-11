Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 11.41% to 21.06.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 23,918, a premium of 51.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,866.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 394.75 points or 1.63% to 23,866.85.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

