Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX jumped 5.23% to 22.65.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 23,228.40, a premium of 77.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,151.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 488.05 points or 2.06% to 23,151.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 5.23% to 22.65.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

