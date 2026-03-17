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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 8.39% to 19.79.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,613, a premium of 31.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,581.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 172.35 points or 0.74% to 23,581.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.39% to 19.79.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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