Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 21.79% to 22.80.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,125.70, a premium of 123.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,002.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 775.65 points or 3.26% to 23,002.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 21.79% to 22.80.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

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