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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finance, BSE and Coal India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,146, a premium of 31.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,114.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 112.35 points or 0.49% to 23,114.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.04% to 22.81.

Bajaj Finance, BSE and Coal India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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