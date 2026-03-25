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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty March 2026 futures closed at 23,310.10, a premium of 3.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,306.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 394.05 points or 1.72% to 23,306.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.40% to 24.64.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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