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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at a premium

Nifty May futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India), Cipla and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,481, a premium of 68.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,412.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 33.05 points or 0.14% to 23,412.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.75% to 19.43.

Dixon Technologies (India), Cipla and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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