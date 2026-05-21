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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at discount

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

India VIX rallied over 3%

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,635, a discount of 19.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,654.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 4.30 points or 0.02% to 23,654.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.34% to 17.82.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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