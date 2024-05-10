Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

NSE India VIX gained 1.49% to 18.47.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 97.70 points or 0.44% to 22,055.20.

State Bank of India, Polycab India and Bank of Baroda were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,127.05, a premium of 71.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.20 in the cash market.