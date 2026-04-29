Nifty May futures trade at premium
India VIX drops 3.37% to 17.44.The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,232 a premium of 54.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,177.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 181.95 points or 0.76% to 24,177.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.37% to 17.44.
Eternal, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 4:31 PM IST