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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX drops 3.37% to 17.44.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,232 a premium of 54.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,177.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 181.95 points or 0.76% to 24,177.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.37% to 17.44.

Eternal, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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