Nifty May futures trade at premium

India VIX rallied 5.86% to 18.46.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,136.70 a premium of 139.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,997.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 180.10 points or 0.74% to 23,997.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.86% to 18.46.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Waaree Energies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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