Nifty May futures trade at premium
India VIX rallied 5.86% to 18.46.The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,136.70 a premium of 139.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,997.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 180.10 points or 0.74% to 23,997.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.86% to 18.46.
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Waaree Energies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:16 PM IST