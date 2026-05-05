Nifty May futures trade at premium

Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,128 a premium of 95.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,032.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 86.50 points or 0.36% to 24,032.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.14% to 17.91.

Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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