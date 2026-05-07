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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Coal India and Bharat Forge were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,405, a premium of 78.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,326.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 4.30 points or 0.02% to 24,326.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.34% to 16.62.

HDFC Bank, Coal India and Bharat Forge were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

 

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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