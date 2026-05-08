Friday, May 08, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 24,228.70 a premium of 52.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,176.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 150.50 points or 0.62% to 24,176.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.32% to 16.84.

State Bank of India, Titan Company and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the March 2026 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 35.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 35.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySBI Share CrashIMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table