Monday, May 11, 2026 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX surged 10.16% to 18.55.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,860, a premium of 40.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,815.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 360.30 points or 1.49% to 23,815.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.16% to 18.55.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Titan Company were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 8.94% in the March 2026 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 8.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table