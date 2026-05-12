Nifty May futures trade at premium

India VIX jumps 3.92% to 19.28.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,470, a premium of 90.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,379.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 436.30 points or 1.83% to 23,379.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 3.92% to 19.28.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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