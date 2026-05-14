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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slides 4.18% to 18.61.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,730, a premium of 40.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,689.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 277 points or 1.18% to 23,689.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.18% to 18.61.

Kaynes Technology India, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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